Mobility scooter rider taken to hospital after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 11:52 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 30 August 2018

The accident happened near to the junction between Quay Street and Norwich Road in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE

A mobility scooter rider has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a town centre junction.

Suffolk police received reports of a collision near to the junction of Quay Street and Norwich Road in Halesworth shortly after 10am.

A police spokesman said the ambulance service had attended and the scooter rider has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Details of their injuries have not been confirmed.

Quay Street, which is connected to a roundabout on the A144 Norwich Road, was partially blocked following the accident.

Police said a build up of traffic had been reported but the road was cleared by 10.50am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the road traffic collision.

“One male was transported to James Paget Hospital,” the spokesman added.

