Inspiring new door design ‘sums up what a library should be’

The lettering on the door of Halesworth Library. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Archant

It is a gateway to an exciting world of books and knowledge.

But rather than simply make their door an entrance point, volunteers at one library decided they would use it as an opportunity to entice people to step inside - with an inspirational message about what makes it special.

Where many people would have simply seen a door as something that opens and closes, Halesworth Library volunteer Jenny Olds came up with a vision to create something better.

Inspired by something she had seen on the website and mobile app Pinterest, she suggested lettering be used to sum up why people love their libraries and should want to come in.

Staff and volunteers from the library’s Friends group then honed the perfect wording, with the final product saying how a library is a “place to discover, to read write and study” as well as: “A place in aspire and be inspired.”

It also says it is a place to “imagine, to think and to believe” as well as: “A place to begin and to succeed.”

The Friends group appointed a nearby graphics company to give the wording an artistic feel, paying for it out of the fundraising they embark on all-year round to benefit the library in Bridge Street, Halesworth.

The design has been given positive reviews on social media, as well as by people using the library.

Alison Britton, chairman of the Friends of Halesworth County Library, said: “The Friends group was very pleased to support this initiative which I think sums up what a library should be.

“Our Friends events group, library staff and Jenny Olds, the volunteer who came up with the idea, discussed the wording to ensure it was just right.

“We’ve had plenty of positive feedback and it’s also helped us to engage with more people on social media.”

Ali Hopkins, library manager, said: “Customers have commented that it gives such a lovely welcome to an already inviting library and tourist information point.

“It also gives us a trendy look and makes you want to come inside to see what the library has to offer.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Libraries said it was a “great way of summing up the range of services, opportunities and experiences our libraries offer”.