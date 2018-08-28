Search

‘I don’t believe it!’ Former celebrity hairdresser opens Norwich salon

PUBLISHED: 17:04 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:20 05 November 2018

Danielle Kate Hurren, who was hairdresser to MPs Lords and Ladies when she worked at the Houses of Parliament, and now she is relaunching Aurora, the salon she manages on the Reepham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Danielle Kate Hurren, who was hairdresser to MPs Lords and Ladies when she worked at the Houses of Parliament, and now she is relaunching Aurora, the salon she manages on the Reepham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From the blonde locks of Boris Johnson, to Betty Boothroyd’s curls and Richard Wilson’s side burns, Danielle Kate Hurren has cut the hair framing some very recognisable faces.

But now, the 39-year-old hairdresser, who spent 15-years in London cutting the hair of celebrities, politicians and footballers, is bringing her talents to Norwich.

Leaving Norfolk for London after finishing school to do an hairdressing apprenticeship in a Hampstead Salon, Miss Hurren soon found herself cutting the hair of celebrities such as actress Pauline Collins, Richard Wilson and TV presenter Gillian McKeith as well as spending three days a week cutting the hair of the country’s top politicians in the Houses of Parliament.

But working in the Westminster salon was unlike any hairdressers she had worked in before or since.

“It was completely different - we had to watch Prime Minister’s question time every time it was on. It was very different but I loved it because some of the Lords used to come in and they were very jolly.”

Gordon Brown is just one of the Mps Danielle Kate Hurren cut the hair of and saw a different side to when she worked as a haridresser in the Houses of Parliament

She said while working in the Houses of Parliament she got to know the country’s leaders in a different way from most people.

“They used to relax around us and you saw a completely normal side to them,” she said.

“Some days when Gordon Brown came in he would talk and I would talk but when he grunted you knew not to talk to him.”

Returning to Norfolk seven years ago, the former celebrity hairdresser has now taken over the former Adrian Rowe salon in Reepham Road, Hellesdon, which relaunched on Friday.

'I don't believe it!' Richard Wilson who is known for playing , Victor Meldrew in One Foot in the Grave used to visit the Hampstead salon in London where Danielle Kate Hurren worked at the beginning of her career.

She said: “At the back of my mind I knew I always wanted to have my own salon and bring London to Norwich but not at London prices.”

Hoping to also give something back to the community, the salon, which has been re-named Aurora Lounge will hold regular charity days, the first of which will be in aid of the mental health charity Mind in January.

“A lot of people I know have struggled through life, and because [you’re like} a counsellor to people as a hairdresser you realise everybody has things going on in their lives and I have lost people through mental illness. So I just wanted to give something back” she said.

