Two friends who travelled around the world on a tandem bike awarded Guinness World Record

The Tandem Men, John Whybrow and George Agate, have set the world record for fastest male pair to circumnavigate the world by tandem bicycle. Picture: John Whybrow & George Agate John Whybrow & George Agate

A Norfolk man and his travelling buddy have officially set the world record for the fastest male pair to travel around the world by tandem bicycle.

It took the men 290 days, seven hours and 36 minutes to cycle more than 18,000 miles across five continents.

Now John Whybrow, from Hunstanton, and George Agate, from Amberley, West Sussex, are celebrating after being officially awarded the Guinness World Record.

Calling themselves The Tandem Men, the two friends finished their record attempt more than a year ago, on March 25, 2017 but have had to wait until now to be awarded the record following Guinness’s stringent approvals process.

“It is such a relief, at points I thought they might not award us the record,” said Mr Whybrow.

”Now we can all celebrate, and keep our eye on another British pair who are attempting to beat us as we speak,” added Mr Agate.

The idea was dreamt up during their time in Canterbury where the pair had met at university.

Their route around the world was meticulously planned and timed to take advantage of favourable weather along the way.

They pedalled out of the UK and across mainland Europe into Turkey and Georgia, along the coast of India, from Bangkok down the Malaysian peninsula to Singapore.

They then travelled across the southern coast of Australia, up the length of both islands of New Zealand, from San Francisco into Mexico and down the Pan American highway through Central America to Panama, a short stint in Morocco and then a final sprint up the length of Spain and France back to the UK.

But the journey was not a smooth ride. The men were hit by a bus in Austria, chased by packs of dogs in Romania, were caught up in the military coup in Turkey and cycled through over a fortnight of monsoon in India, causing five punctures in a single week.

The historic entrance gates to the Canterbury Cathedral acted as their starting line on June 6, 2016 and their finishing line almost 10 months later.

Along the way they have raised money for three charities close to their hearts - Canterbury-based charity Porchlight, Great Ormond Street and Wateraid.