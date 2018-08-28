Search

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse to open for free to mark Heritage Open Day

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2018

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open for free as part of Heritage Open Day. Photo: NSFT/Gressenhall Farm

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open for free as part of Heritage Open Day. Photo: NSFT/Gressenhall Farm

Archant

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open for free on Sunday September 9 to mark Heritage Open Day.

Visitors will be able to explore the 50 acre site free of charge, including the museum galleries, gardens and orchard.

Those attending can also meet local metal detectorists and discover more about the treasures found in Norfolk, or even get creative in Art Attack!

Other activities include taking a guided tour behind the scenes of the Norfolk Collections Centre and viewing a range of fascinating objects including the tusk of the West Runton mammoth, a medieval chancel screen and a 19th Century mustard stamping machine from Colman’s factory in Norwich.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is part of the Norfolk Museums Service. The service was set up in 1974 and is a partnership of city, county and district councils in Norfolk working together, through the Joint Museums Committee, to manage museums and heritage services across the county.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will be open between 10am and 5pm on the day.

