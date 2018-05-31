Search

Gressenhall event offers the chance to experience village life in wartime Britain

PUBLISHED: 12:03 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 17 August 2018

The event in Gressenhall will give people the chance to see what it was like to live in wartime Britain. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk County Council.

Archant

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will be taking a step back in time to the 1940s on August 26 and 27 to give people the chance of experiencing what life was like in wartime Britain.

The event in Gressenhall will feature costumed characters from the British and American forces to explain the experience of active duty in wartime Britain. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk County Council.The event in Gressenhall will feature costumed characters from the British and American forces to explain the experience of active duty in wartime Britain. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk County Council.

The Village at War: Dig For Victory event will share the story of how the people of Norfolk helped feed themselves and the country during the Second World War.

The Dig for Victory campaign started in Britain soon after the war began and formal gardens, lawns and even sports pitches were transformed into allotments in an effort to grow vegetables for people back home.

The event will take place between 10am and 5pm on Sunday August 26 and Monday August 27 and includes the opportunity to explore Gressenhall Farm, learn about the farm machinery and witness the community spirit that helped win the Second World War.

Those attending can join the cooks in the farmhouse kitchen for a display of creative cookery designed to make wartime rations stretch as far as possible.

A large display of military and civilian vehicles will also be on show, complete with costumed characters from the British and American forces to explain the experience of active duty in wartime Britain.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill will be visiting the village for the weekend to help boost morale and a collection card trail across the site is also available which includes meeting military enactment groups and helping with tasks which would have contributed to the war effort.

There’s also the chance to discover ‘the glitz behind the Blitz’ with 1940s music and live radio shows from Timescape and Bittern DX Radio, who will be broadcasting from the museum over the weekend.

Younger visitors can experience the life of a wartime child and see how children lent a hand on the home front with 1940s style Girl Guides camping as well as a special lesson in the school room.

All activities are included with admission and there is a special admission price for visitors in 1940s dress at £5.00 on the day of the event.

For more information on the event call 01362 860563 or visit www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/gressenhall.

