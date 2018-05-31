Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Greggs store in Norwich is set to close its doors, but the good news for pasty fans is that it will be re-opening in a new location barely 50 metres away.

A question mark has been hanging over the Greggs on the City Trading Estate, off Heigham Street, since January last year.

Greggs announced then that a major shake-up of its manufacturing and distribution structure would lead to the closure of the £1m regional micro bakery which opened in the former Uniglaze building in Barker Street in 2012.

That bakery had supplied freshly-baked food to Greggs’ shops in Norfolk, but production is being transferred to other areas.

The micro bakery, at 36-42 Barker Street, had a small Greggs store attached, which proved popular with workers on the nearby industrial estate, but that was due to close along with the bakery.

However, Norwich City Council has now granted permission for a new Greggs store to open just over the road.

Officers last week agreed Greggs can open at 41 Barker Street, currently used for car sales.

In documents lodged with City Hall, Julian Sutton, from JMS Planning and Development, on behalf of Greggs, said: “The need to relocate arises from the expiry of the lease at Greggs’ current premises and rationalisation of the distribution element.

“The existing Greggs outlet is extremely popular both with local residents and employees of the local and wider employment area.”

The 10 people who work in the Greggs outlet at the moment will keep their jobs and transfer across to the new store, while there will be an extra five part-time employees.

And the new store will also include a seating area with about 16 covers, so customers can eat in the store, along with 24 covers outside.

Greggs anticipates the opening hours will mirror that of the current store - 6.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 8.30am until 3pm on Sunday.

But “in the interests of future flexibility”, they sought permission to open until 7pm on Mondays to Fridays, from 7am until 7pm on Saturdays and from 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

The decision to grant permission did not go to councillors, but was made by officers.