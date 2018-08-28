Compensation scheme extended to non-season ticket holders on the Fen Line

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the compensation scheme for Great Northern passengers Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Passengers on the Fen Line who do not hold a season ticket could be eligible for additional compensation after major disruptions caused by timetable changes.

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the additional industry compensation scheme for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers, including those who travel on the King’s Lynn to London line, most affected by disruption cause by the introduction of the May timetable.

In addition to an existing offer of payments to season ticket holders, regular travellers such as part-time workers who do not have a season ticket, could now be eligible for compensation.

Qualifying passengers are those who have made a minimum of three days’ return travel in any week, Monday to Sunday, between May 20 and July 28 from the most affected stations.

Chief executive Officer Patrick Verwer said: “We believe it is right to extend the compensation scheme beyond season ticket holders to other regular travellers.”