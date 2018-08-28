Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Compensation scheme extended to non-season ticket holders on the Fen Line

PUBLISHED: 11:38 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 30 August 2018

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the compensation scheme for Great Northern passengers Picture: Ian Burt

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the compensation scheme for Great Northern passengers Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Passengers on the Fen Line who do not hold a season ticket could be eligible for additional compensation after major disruptions caused by timetable changes.

Govia Thameslink Railway is extending the additional industry compensation scheme for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers, including those who travel on the King’s Lynn to London line, most affected by disruption cause by the introduction of the May timetable.

In addition to an existing offer of payments to season ticket holders, regular travellers such as part-time workers who do not have a season ticket, could now be eligible for compensation.

Qualifying passengers are those who have made a minimum of three days’ return travel in any week, Monday to Sunday, between May 20 and July 28 from the most affected stations.

Chief executive Officer Patrick Verwer said: “We believe it is right to extend the compensation scheme beyond season ticket holders to other regular travellers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast