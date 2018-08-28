Video

Your next train might be patrolled by one of the region’s new land sheriffs

Trains around the region could be patrolled by extra land sheriffs to improve safety for passengers.

Greater Anglia has announced it will bring 30 new land sheriffs to patrol trains and stations in East Anglia.

They help keep customers safe, provide a reassuring presence, deal with anti-social behaviour and fare evaders and enforce railway bylaws.

But they also help out where they can - whether that’s by carrying luggage or helping those boarding with pushchairs.

They have prevented seven potential suicides this year.

Neil Grabham, Greater Anglia’s head of customer service, said: “Rail travel is generally a very safe and secure mode of transport, but we want passengers to feel safe when they travel with us and the land sheriffs do a great job of deterring crime, dealing with anti-social behaviour and providing a reassuring presence to passengers on trains and at stations.”