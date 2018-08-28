Remember the Battle of Britain Few at Great Yarmouth service

St Nicholas Minster, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain is to be marked in a special service at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Great Yarmouth branch of the Royal Air Forces Association is holding the service in the Minster on September 16 at 6.30pm.

Attending will be the mayor of Great Yarmouth Mary Coleman and councillors.

RAF Cadet Squadron No 221(Gt Yarmouth) will also be on parade at the Minster.

Branch secretary Tom Gilbert said that all are welcome to attend the service in remembering “The Few”.

During the Battle of Britain 544 Fighter Command pilots and crew were killed as were more than 700 from Bomber Command and nearly 300 from Coastal Command.

2,500 Luftwaffe aircrew were killed in the aerial battle.

Mr Gilbert added 2018 is also an important one in the history of the Royal Air Force as it is 100 years since it was formed.