X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star drops in on charity dog show

An inaugural dog show in Great Yarmouth has seen about 100 pooches and their owners meet an X Factor star.

On Saturday Great Yarmouth Racecourse hosted a charity dog show and family fun day in aid of dog rescue charity, Safe Rescue.

The event saw X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Stevi Ritchie judge the dog show categories, which attracted about 100 entries.

The other judges were deputy mayor of Great Yarmouth Kerry Robinson Payne and Megan Schaay of Caister Vets.

Saturday’s event was organised by ESC UK Events.

Wendy Durham, of ESC UK Events, fosters Safe Rescue dogs and had her head shaved to raise funds for the cause at a charity night eight weeks ago.

She said the dog show was a success, adding: “It was quiet at first but was really busy for the dog show, we had 100 entries in our dog show. All the judges were brilliant.”