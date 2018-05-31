Church to open its doors for Great Ryburgh Arts Festival

St Andrews Church, at Great Ryburgh, will be home to the arts festival. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The distinctive round tower church at Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, will be home to an arts festival this weekend.

Nestled in the upper Wensum Valley, the church will house an exhibition of paintings and sculpture, ceramics, stained glass and local history.

It will also coincide with two First World War commemorative peals.

St Andrew’s is believed to bed the only church in the country to have honoured each of its fallen with a three hour peal of bells. Thirty five have been rung since November 2014 and the forty second will have been reached by Armistice Day.

A preview evening will take place on Friday August 24 between 7pm and 9pm.

The exhibition is then open between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, noon to 5pm on Sunday, and 10am to 4pm on bank holiday Monday.

Refreshments will be available and proceeds towards church funds.

More details available by calling 01328 829413.