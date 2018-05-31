Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Person seriously injured in crash which closed road for six hours

PUBLISHED: 15:57 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 August 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

One person has been seriously injured in a crash at Great Massingham which has closed the B1145 for more than six hours.

Police officers were called around 7am yesterday, August 7, to reports of a red Ford Focus, which was travelling eastbound along the B1145, and a black Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Gayton, being involved in collision.

As a result of the impact, the Ford left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge. The driver of the VW was also injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn.

Diversions were requested from Norfolk County Council and the road was closed while emergency services attended, but reopened around 1.45pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast