Person seriously injured in crash which closed road for six hours

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

One person has been seriously injured in a crash at Great Massingham which has closed the B1145 for more than six hours.

Police officers were called around 7am yesterday, August 7, to reports of a red Ford Focus, which was travelling eastbound along the B1145, and a black Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Gayton, being involved in collision.

As a result of the impact, the Ford left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge. The driver of the VW was also injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn.

Diversions were requested from Norfolk County Council and the road was closed while emergency services attended, but reopened around 1.45pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.