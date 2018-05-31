The last Great British Beer Festival Winter to be held in Norwich next year

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Next year’s Great British Beer Festival Winter will be the last to be held in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The event features a wide range of beers and ciders, and will be held at The Halls from February 19 to 23.

But the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) said it is the last time the national festival will be held in the city.

After 2019, the annual February festival will move to a different CAMRA location.

The event will see the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition judged.

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Local and national brewers will compete in each category and the winners will be announced at the opening evening.

City pubs will also be getting involved in The Fringe which runs for the whole of February.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, is free to CAMRA members and is open from midday Wednesday to Saturday.

For ticket packages or more information on the Festival visit winter.gbbfw.org.