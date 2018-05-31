Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The last Great British Beer Festival Winter to be held in Norwich next year

PUBLISHED: 09:20 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 08 August 2018

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Next year’s Great British Beer Festival Winter will be the last to be held in Norwich.

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The event features a wide range of beers and ciders, and will be held at The Halls from February 19 to 23.

But the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) said it is the last time the national festival will be held in the city.

After 2019, the annual February festival will move to a different CAMRA location.

The event will see the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition judged.

The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Great British Winter Beer Festival gets underway at St Andrews Hall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Local and national brewers will compete in each category and the winners will be announced at the opening evening.

City pubs will also be getting involved in The Fringe which runs for the whole of February.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, is free to CAMRA members and is open from midday Wednesday to Saturday.

For ticket packages or more information on the Festival visit winter.gbbfw.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast