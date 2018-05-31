The last Great British Beer Festival Winter to be held in Norwich next year
PUBLISHED: 09:20 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 08 August 2018
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Next year’s Great British Beer Festival Winter will be the last to be held in Norwich.
The event features a wide range of beers and ciders, and will be held at The Halls from February 19 to 23.
But the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) said it is the last time the national festival will be held in the city.
After 2019, the annual February festival will move to a different CAMRA location.
The event will see the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition judged.
Local and national brewers will compete in each category and the winners will be announced at the opening evening.
City pubs will also be getting involved in The Fringe which runs for the whole of February.
Entrance is cash-only on the door, is free to CAMRA members and is open from midday Wednesday to Saturday.
For ticket packages or more information on the Festival visit winter.gbbfw.org.