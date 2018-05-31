Search

Grand Norwich Duck Race goes swimmingly despite wet weather

PUBLISHED: 16:41 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:41 26 August 2018

This year’s winning duck was Inspired DuckaRoo, from the social enterprise Inspired Youth. Photo: Luke Powell

It was nice weather... For ducks.

Around 3,000 smaller rubber ducks raced down the River Wensum prior to the main event. Photo: Luke PowellAround 3,000 smaller rubber ducks raced down the River Wensum prior to the main event. Photo: Luke Powell

Hundreds of people braved the rain on Sunday to watch The Grand Norwich Duck Race on the River Wensum.

The event, organised by the charity Break, saw 120 large rubber ducks thrown into the water at St George’s Bridge.

Volunteers on paddle boards then helped push them along to the finish line at Fye’s Bridge.

Some of this year’s designs took inspiration from various TV and film characters including Buzz Lightyear and Admiral Ackbar.

The first of the ducks making their way down to Fye Bridge. Photo: Luke PowellThe first of the ducks making their way down to Fye Bridge. Photo: Luke Powell

Earlier in the afternoon, 3,000 smaller rubber ducks were also placed in the water to race.

Event organiser Sarah Bunn said: “The weather today has been a little inclement, which is perfect for ducks, not so perfect for humans.

“But even so, it is great to see around 1,000 people lining the sides of the river.”

This year’s winning duck was Inspired DuckaRoo, from the social enterprise Inspired Youth.

From left, Ellen Thompson-Read, 10, and Alice Thompson-Read, 8, with their duck. Photo: Luke PowellFrom left, Ellen Thompson-Read, 10, and Alice Thompson-Read, 8, with their duck. Photo: Luke Powell

The ducks will now be sold off at the Grand Norwich Duck Auction at the Maid’s Head, on Thursday, September 20.

