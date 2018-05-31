Grand Norwich Duck Race goes swimmingly despite wet weather
PUBLISHED: 16:41 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:41 26 August 2018
Archant
It was nice weather... For ducks.
Hundreds of people braved the rain on Sunday to watch The Grand Norwich Duck Race on the River Wensum.
The event, organised by the charity Break, saw 120 large rubber ducks thrown into the water at St George’s Bridge.
Volunteers on paddle boards then helped push them along to the finish line at Fye’s Bridge.
Some of this year’s designs took inspiration from various TV and film characters including Buzz Lightyear and Admiral Ackbar.
Earlier in the afternoon, 3,000 smaller rubber ducks were also placed in the water to race.
Event organiser Sarah Bunn said: “The weather today has been a little inclement, which is perfect for ducks, not so perfect for humans.
“But even so, it is great to see around 1,000 people lining the sides of the river.”
This year’s winning duck was Inspired DuckaRoo, from the social enterprise Inspired Youth.
The ducks will now be sold off at the Grand Norwich Duck Auction at the Maid’s Head, on Thursday, September 20.