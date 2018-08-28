Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retired engineer died of cancer after years of asbestos exposure

PUBLISHED: 16:24 31 August 2018

Coroner's Court. Picture: Archant Library

Coroner's Court. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A former college technician died after developing cancer from years of asbestos exposure, an inquest has heard.

Graham Buckland, 77, from Emneth near Wisbech, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in September 2016 following a biopsy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

An inquest in King’s Lynn Coroners’ Court this afternoon heard he died at his family home on June 6 this year.

In a statement made by Mr Buckland during his life, which was read out in court, he detailed evidence of asbestos exposure during his time as a service engineer at Dacorum College in Hemel Hempstead, for Hertfordshire County Council, between 1982 and 1993.

He stated that he had developed mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with asbestos exposure.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave the conclusion that Mr Buckland died of an industrial disease of malignant mesothelioma.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast