Retired engineer died of cancer after years of asbestos exposure
PUBLISHED: 16:24 31 August 2018
Archant
A former college technician died after developing cancer from years of asbestos exposure, an inquest has heard.
Graham Buckland, 77, from Emneth near Wisbech, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in September 2016 following a biopsy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.
An inquest in King’s Lynn Coroners’ Court this afternoon heard he died at his family home on June 6 this year.
In a statement made by Mr Buckland during his life, which was read out in court, he detailed evidence of asbestos exposure during his time as a service engineer at Dacorum College in Hemel Hempstead, for Hertfordshire County Council, between 1982 and 1993.
He stated that he had developed mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with asbestos exposure.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave the conclusion that Mr Buckland died of an industrial disease of malignant mesothelioma.
