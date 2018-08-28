Retired engineer died of cancer after years of asbestos exposure

Coroner's Court. Picture: Archant Library Archant

A former college technician died after developing cancer from years of asbestos exposure, an inquest has heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Graham Buckland, 77, from Emneth near Wisbech, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in September 2016 following a biopsy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

An inquest in King’s Lynn Coroners’ Court this afternoon heard he died at his family home on June 6 this year.

In a statement made by Mr Buckland during his life, which was read out in court, he detailed evidence of asbestos exposure during his time as a service engineer at Dacorum College in Hemel Hempstead, for Hertfordshire County Council, between 1982 and 1993.

He stated that he had developed mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with asbestos exposure.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave the conclusion that Mr Buckland died of an industrial disease of malignant mesothelioma.