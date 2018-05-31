Person rescued from sea near Gorleston Pier

Gorleston Pier Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A person who went into the sea off Gorleston Pier was rescued by a lifeboat crew.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston’s lifeboat launched at 6.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a person in the water close to the pier.

The volunteer crew was quick to arrive on scene, with it only being a short distance away from the station, and found the person had entered the water from the pier, and was in difficulty.

The crew managed to get the person onto the inshore lifeboat where they carried out casualty care.

East of England Ambulance Service met the lifeboat at the station where the casualty was taken to hospital to undergo further assessment.

Helmsman, Rod Wells said: “On this occasion the casualty was lucky with the fast response time, also I would like to thank the public on the pier who quickly deployed the life buoys, this potentially is what saved this person’s life.”