Coastguard assists with yacht rescue after passengers found wet and hungry

The Gorleston Coastguard team provided assistance with the towing of a yacht into port. Picture: HM Gorleston Coastguard

A coastguard team was pressed into action when a yacht containing wet and hungry passengers needed towing into port.



HM Coastguard Gorleston was paged by Humber operations centre at 11.16pm yesterday, July 9, to assist with the mooring of a yacht being towed into port by the Gorleston Lifeboat crew.

The yacht was moored and secured, before welfare checks of those on board the boat indicated that they were wet and hungry.



The passengers were subsequently looked after by the coastguard and lifeboat teams.