Lifeboats called to help two yachts off Norfolk coast
09 August, 2018 - 22:05
Archant
Lifeboats were called to help two yachts after they got into trouble off the Norfolk coast.
Lowestoft’s lifeboat was called to help a vessel 20 miles from the coast at around 6.30pm today (Thursday, August 9).
The 40ft yacht, which had two people aboard, was suffering from a problem with its motor.
A HM Coastguard spokesman said those aboard the vessel “did not feel confident” using the sails due to adverse weather.
Meanwhile, a lifeboat from Gorleston was called to assist two people aboard a 30ft yacht off the coast.
The vessel was also suffering with motor problems. The lifeboat was called at 5.40pm.
