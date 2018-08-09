Search

Lifeboats called to help two yachts off Norfolk coast

09 August, 2018 - 22:05
The lifeboat from RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat Station. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Lifeboats were called to help two yachts after they got into trouble off the Norfolk coast.

Lowestoft’s lifeboat was called to help a vessel 20 miles from the coast at around 6.30pm today (Thursday, August 9).

The 40ft yacht, which had two people aboard, was suffering from a problem with its motor.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said those aboard the vessel “did not feel confident” using the sails due to adverse weather.

Meanwhile, a lifeboat from Gorleston was called to assist two people aboard a 30ft yacht off the coast.

The vessel was also suffering with motor problems. The lifeboat was called at 5.40pm.

