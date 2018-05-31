Golf day tees up more funds for young players

The youngsters at the Richard Hunt Memorial Golf Day in Gorleston Picture: Julie Hunt Archant

An annual memorial golf day has given a £3,600 boost to juniors members at Gorleston Golf Club.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samantha Wright, Tesco community champion, presents her sponsored golf day hole plaque to the Hunt family Picture: Samantha Wright Samantha Wright, Tesco community champion, presents her sponsored golf day hole plaque to the Hunt family Picture: Samantha Wright

The tenth Richard Hunt Memorial Golf Day was held at the club on Friday and like previous events was designed to raise money to get more young children into golf.

The drive to increase numbers has seen 60 youngsters currently take up the sport and be coached in it by two professionals at the club at weekends.

This year’s golf day saw a juniors tournament held for the first time and they were presented with trophies at the end of the well attended day.

Richard Hunt died in November 2008 and was very passionate about golf and had noticed how Gorleston Golf Club did not have enough junior players to hold a tournament.

The memorial event is organised by Mr Hunt’s friend Vaughan Cutter in an effort to increase youth participation and Mr Hunt’s widow Julie Hunt, son Tommy Hunt and daughter Annie Hunt were involved in the day.

Head PGA professional at the club, Duncan Abbott, and his assistant professional, Oli Cribb, consistently see up to 60 children every weekend at the club thanks to the memorial fund.

Mr Abbott said: “Without the Richard Hunt Foundation Gorleston Golf Club’s junior section would not be the success it is today. It gives any child a chance to have a go at golf without any experience whatsoever as we also have plenty of children’s golf clubs they can use.

Holes on the memorial day were sponsored by Tesco, 3 Sun, Shaun Grey Heating and Plumbing, Bateman Groundworks, Celebration Station, Champion Family, Skargon Family, Darby and Liffen, Gorleston Rotary Club, Jay Jays Beach Cafe, John and Maz Cullum, Mike Webster Courier Services, Persimmon Homes, Pier Hotel, Pink Office Supplies, Premier Carpets, RBD Windows, Seatrax UK, St Leonards Motors, Techflow Marine and Whelan Bespoke Catering Ltd.

Family, friends, golfers and companies also donated raffle prizes for the day.

If you would like to know more information about children’s golf at Gorleston Golf Club then call the Pro Shop on 01493 662103 or email Duncan Abbott on duncanabbottpga@yahoo.co.uk