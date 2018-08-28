GoGoHares 2018: Who will win the week four winner?
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:54 03 September 2018
Lee Blanchflower
Week three of the GoGoHares World Cup saw Prof Hare and his Magic Library storm to victory, crowned by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers.
He was followed by Honey Bunny who grabbed 18pc of the points, and then the Norfolk Rising Hare.
Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and previous week’s polls have put their arguments to the test.
And now it’s time to vote for your favourite in week four.
This week, hares number 31 to 40 will go head to head to earn a place in the GoGoHares final.
Next week will see hares 41 to 50 competing, before a grand finale.
The polls will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites every Monday.
The hares in this week’s line up are: TigeHare, Sky, GoGoHaero, ChocoHare, Boudicca;s Revolt, Hare Comes the Sun, Norvicenses Salientes ‘Sally, Binary Hoppositions, the King of Scribble, and Forrest’are.