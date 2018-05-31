Search

GoGoHares 2018: Want to see all the hares in one place? Here’s when you can

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 23 August 2018

Stefan Gurney, of Norwich BID who support the exhibition, with the organisation's Hare 'Hare Comes the Sun' by Julia Allum. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Stefan Gurney, of Norwich BID who support the exhibition, with the organisation's Hare 'Hare Comes the Sun' by Julia Allum. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

GoGoHares fans are being offered the unique opportunity to see all of the sculptures in one place for the final time, before they hop on to their new homes.

This ‘last chance to see’ exhibition of hares called Hare Today Gone Tomorrow opens on October 7, and runs daily until Wednesday October 10, and will include all 50 city hares, 18 moongazers from the county trail, plus two special hares.

It will be held in a marquee on Millenium Plain outside The Forum.

The trail of hare sculptures has been live since June 24, and now there are just three weeks left before the GoGoHares trail finishes on September 8.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID said: “The popularity of the sculpture trails increases year on year, and it is wonderful to see so many people finding the hare sculptures and discovering the hidden stories of Norwich in areas they may not have visited.

“We are excited to be part of the last chance spectacular, where we are bringing all 70 large sculptures together for everyone to see in this final unique exhibition.”

All 70 hares will be available to see at the location in a ticketed event costing, £2.50 per person or £10 for a family ticket, with all money raised going directly to Break charity to support children, young people and families across the region.

The charity are bringing the public this event supported by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and VisitNorwich alongside the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

Martin Green, project manager from Break, said: “This event has been so popular in the past and this year is a particularly special one as we round off the year to celebrate the 50 years of Break too.

“We hope that this finale is very popular and people enjoying seeing them just one last time before they go to auction on 11th October in The Forum at a ticketed event.”

Sessions can be pre–booked via the VisitNorwich website in 1.5 hour slots, allowing time to see the hares and take photos of your favourite sculpture.

The trail was brought to Norwich by Norfolk children’s charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art.

There is a special one-hour slot on Thursday October from 11 from 9am to 10am, and is a quieter hour for autistic fans who struggle with noise and crowds. Tickets for this session are very limited.

Live: GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Interactive map of GCSE results 2018 in Norfolk and Waveney

Keep up to date with the latest GCSE exam results with our live map

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

Live: GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

GoGoHares 2018: Want to see all the hares in one place? Here’s when you can

Stefan Gurney, of Norwich BID who support the exhibition, with the organisation's Hare 'Hare Comes the Sun' by Julia Allum. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

