GoGoHares 2018: Want to see all the hares in one place? Here’s when you can

Stefan Gurney, of Norwich BID who support the exhibition, with the organisation's Hare 'Hare Comes the Sun' by Julia Allum. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Mark Ivan Benfield

GoGoHares fans are being offered the unique opportunity to see all of the sculptures in one place for the final time, before they hop on to their new homes.

This ‘last chance to see’ exhibition of hares called Hare Today Gone Tomorrow opens on October 7, and runs daily until Wednesday October 10, and will include all 50 city hares, 18 moongazers from the county trail, plus two special hares.

It will be held in a marquee on Millenium Plain outside The Forum.

The trail of hare sculptures has been live since June 24, and now there are just three weeks left before the GoGoHares trail finishes on September 8.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID said: “The popularity of the sculpture trails increases year on year, and it is wonderful to see so many people finding the hare sculptures and discovering the hidden stories of Norwich in areas they may not have visited.

“We are excited to be part of the last chance spectacular, where we are bringing all 70 large sculptures together for everyone to see in this final unique exhibition.”

All 70 hares will be available to see at the location in a ticketed event costing, £2.50 per person or £10 for a family ticket, with all money raised going directly to Break charity to support children, young people and families across the region.

The charity are bringing the public this event supported by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and VisitNorwich alongside the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

Martin Green, project manager from Break, said: “This event has been so popular in the past and this year is a particularly special one as we round off the year to celebrate the 50 years of Break too.

“We hope that this finale is very popular and people enjoying seeing them just one last time before they go to auction on 11th October in The Forum at a ticketed event.”

Sessions can be pre–booked via the VisitNorwich website in 1.5 hour slots, allowing time to see the hares and take photos of your favourite sculpture.

The trail was brought to Norwich by Norfolk children’s charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art.

There is a special one-hour slot on Thursday October from 11 from 9am to 10am, and is a quieter hour for autistic fans who struggle with noise and crowds. Tickets for this session are very limited.