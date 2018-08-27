Search

GoGoHares 2018: Who will be your favourite in week three?

27 August, 2018 - 06:00
GoGoHare: Norfolk Rising. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Norfolk Rising. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Lee Blanchflower

Week two of the GoGoHares World Cup saw Heptahare crowned champion by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers.

GoGoHare: Boudicc'Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Boudicc'Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Heptahare was closely followed by Haremione, but sadly the Potter sculpture couldn’t clinch the title.

Households across Norfolk have been debating which of the county’s GoGoHares is the best, and previous week’s polls have put their arguments to the test.

Now it’s time to vote for your favourite in week three.

This week, hares number 21 to 30 will go head to head to earn a place in the GoGoHares final.

GoGoHare: Honey Bunny. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Honey Bunny. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Next week will see hares 31 to 40 competing, until week five which will see the final round before the grand finale.

The hares in this week’s line up are: Norfolk Rising, Boudicc’Hare, Honey Bunny, Bittern and Wherry Hare, Hare-um Scare-um, Osc-Hare, Mr Harebean, Futurist-Hare, Professor Hare and his Magic Library, and Majestic.

The polls will be held on the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News websites every Monday.

GoGoHare: Bittern and Wherry Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Bittern and Wherry Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Hare-um Scare-um. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Hare-um Scare-um. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Osc-Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Osc-Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Mr Harebean. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Mr Harebean. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Futurist-Hare. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Futurist-Hare. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

GoGoHare: Majestic. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerGoGoHare: Majestic. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

