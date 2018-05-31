Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

They’re everyhare! Cousins of Norfolk’s GoGo sculptures have been spotted down south

PUBLISHED: 14:57 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 29 August 2018

Online Auction Hares Left to Right Humphry Hare, Chrome-Hare, Ketts Oak, Harleston Hare, Lancaster, Slalom Sally, Sydney Long Ears, Kicks, GoGo Hareatio Nelson. Picture: Break/MOA Marketing

Online Auction Hares Left to Right Humphry Hare, Chrome-Hare, Ketts Oak, Harleston Hare, Lancaster, Slalom Sally, Sydney Long Ears, Kicks, GoGo Hareatio Nelson. Picture: Break/MOA Marketing

Break/MOA Marketing

Some cousins of Norfolk’s very own GoGoHares have been discovered on the other side of the country.

Some of the Haslemere Hares. Picture: VaidasGerikas PhotographySome of the Haslemere Hares. Picture: VaidasGerikas Photography

A town named Halesmere, in South Downs National Park, are currently hosting 100 Halesmere Hares, of both ears up and moongazer variety.

The hares, which are not made by GoGoCreate, are charity champions for a number of local causes.

The southern hares are equally as punny as our own, with names ranging from ‘Mariah Harey’ to ‘Damien Harest’.

Their hares are also sponsored by local businesses and displayed in local shops.

Some are even up for auction, like our own, and range in price up to around £400.

Our own hares will go to auction on October 11 at Open in Norwich. Tickets for the event are already on sale.

The GoGoHares main trail is brought to Norwich with the help from supporting partners Aspiration Europe, Norwich BID, The Beeston Group, intu Chapelfield and Norse Group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Residents still in the dark after sudden closure of town’s only post office

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast