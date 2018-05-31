Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Want to buy your favourite GoGoHare? The auction is here!

PUBLISHED: 12:06 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 10 August 2018

Jordan and his mentor Shelly. Picture: Break

Jordan and his mentor Shelly. Picture: Break

Break

Tickets for one of Norfolk’s biggest charitable auctions will be going on sale this week, giving attendees the chance to bid on one of this year’s fantastic GoGoHares sculptures.

Tickets for the auction at Open, which when held a the Forum raised £270,000 in 2013 and £369,500 in 2015, will be on sale from August 10.

The money will go to children’s charity Break, who help support young people by giving them a home.

One young man who benefited from Break’s work is Jordan, who grew up in one of Break’s children’s homes and was then supported into adulthood in the Break Moving on house.

At 20 he is successfully living in his own flat, is in education and is enjoying being part of his local community.

He said: “I have learnt so many skills living in the Moving on House. I cannot thank the staff enough.”

Hilary Richards, CEO at Break said: “I hope you are all enjoying the GoGoHares trail this summer and discovering more about Break’s work with vulnerable children, young people and families across East Anglia.

“I look forward to seeing many of you at the auction on October 11, where all the hard work will come to fruition by raising vital funds to sustain and develop the future of the Moving on Team and our care leavers.”

She added: “It is through the achievements of young care leavers like Jordan that we are reminded why we do what we do, why we need your support and just how much we rely on the volunteers and all our fantastic supporters – thank you, you are amazing!”

To buy your tickets for the auction go to the Break website break-charity.org and there are two tickets available either in the main forum at £30 or in the balcony area for £25. For more details see the booking information on the website.

The event is partnered by TW Gaze, Easylive Auctions and the Forum

The GoGoHares main trail is brought to Norwich with the help from supporting partners Aspiration Europe, Norwich BID, The Beeston Group, intu Chapelfield and Norse Group.

You can pick up a trail map at local tourist attractions, or download the app.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast