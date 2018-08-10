Girl guides recreate suffragette trial at Norwich Castle

The Girl Guides at Norwich Castle. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk Girlguiding Norfolk

Norwich Castle has been supporting local girl guiding groups in telling the stories of suffragette trials to bring the stories to life.

The trial of suffragette Miriam Pratt was recreated by the Girl Guides Suffragette project, and took place in the historic Shirehall courtroom. Pratt was found guilty, imprisoned and went on hunger strike to bring attention to the call to give women the vote in the years leading up to the First World War.

The museum has worked with Springboard East Theatre Company for several years, who prepared the girls with an overnight stay where they practised singing, hat-decorating, made banners, and researched Miriam Pratt’s story.

Helen Green, county archivist for Girlguiding Norfolk, said: “the girls love the chance to take part in enacting history – it truly brings it to life, and makes it easier to understand.”

There will be a Suffragette Day at Norwich Castle on November 10, when there will be public performances of the suffragette trial.