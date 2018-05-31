Have your say on Get Active in Fakenham week

The group behind the Get Active in Fakenham Week is asking for feedback following the conclusion of this year’s calendar of events.

Active Fakenham began the week on August 18 with a free music festival in Fakenham town centre and concluded it the following Sunday with popular cycling event Ride North Norfolk.

Chair of the group, Richard Crook, said: “This year Active Fakenham has undertaken a successful and ambitious series of events and activities. Some we ran ourselves but many were run by local organisations and promoted or aided by Active Fakenham.

“We are now consulting on what we could be doing differently or better. We have been to local places and held consultation sessions and stalls to hear what people have to say.”

Get Active in Fakenham Week included a range of free or discounted taster sessions for sports and events including table tennis, soap making and creative writing.

The group has held stalls and meetings in venues across the town including in Tesco, the market place and the Fakenham Community Centre and also uses a steering group to get in touch with local people.

Mr Crook added: “Together we have done a lot with few resources and lots of commitment and support. We are a small voluntary group and have to raise all of our funds and rely on the goodwill and help of local people, local groups and businesses.

“We have been to local places and held consultation sessions and stalls to hear what people have to say. We have asked people to comment on our website, Facebook pages, groups and events and we also have a Twitter account.

“If you have ideas or would like to comment, we are always willing to listen. Search Active Fakenham or Fakenham Info Hub or visit the Fakenham Info Hub in the Fakenham Market Place.”

Volunteers in Fakenham recently issued a plea for more volunteers and more funding to allow local community groups to continue to run events following the disbandment of several voluntary organisations in recent years.

To get in touch with Active Fakenham, contact Richard Crook on 07887 803091 or by email f-a-b@dircon.co.uk.