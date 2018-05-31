Search

German group will visit to help mark centenary of Armistice

PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 23 August 2018

Friesenried in Bavaria, German. Picture: THOMAS SPRINGER

Archant

The mayor of a German town and four councillors will visit North Walsham to help mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Bernard Huber, the Bürgermeister of Friesenried in the southern state of Bavaria, which is twinned with the north Norfolk town, will attend a civic dinner on October 12 at the North Walsham Community Centre.

A spokesman said: “After the loyal toast and toast to the president of Germany the names of the fallen from both towns will be read out in commemoration of the 99 soldiers from North Walsham and 49 soldiers from Friesenried who lost their lives in the conflict. The menu for the civic dinner will be selected from 1918 recipes.”

On October 13, The Atrium at North Walsham High School will host an exhibition of First World War and RAF items, and there will be a children’s poetry competition. The films Private Peaceful and Aces High will be screened and the Spirit of Coltishall group will be there with their Jaguar aircraft cockpit.

