81-year-old found dead at home with shotgun wound to chest

PUBLISHED: 16:34 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:30 01 August 2018

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An 81-year-old retired BT engineer was found dead at home near Dereham with a shotgun wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

George Keppler, originally from Shoreditch in London, lived at Chapel Road, Longham.

Opening the inquest into his death on Tuesday morning, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “He died at home on July 20 having been found at that address.”

The medical cause of death has been given as a “shotgun injury to the chest”.

The full inquest has been set for November 20, 2018 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

