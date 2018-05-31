Video

Everything you need to know about The Great British Prom at Blickling

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall Archant

Summer isn’t complete without the Proms - one of the very finest musical traditions in British culture.

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall Great British Prom at Blickling Hall

What can you expect?

The Great British Prom takes place at the Blickling Estate, Norfolk, on Saturday August 11 as the National Symphony Orchestra performs in the stunning

grounds alongside local servicemen and women and the Cranwell Military Wives Choir.

The first half of the show will bring many memorable moments as it celebrates the RAF centenary and will begin with a flypast by the Rolls-Royce Spitfire and the iconic sound of the engine will fill the Blicking sky.

The musical programme in the first half will feature RAF-inspired music such as William Walton’s ‘Spitfire Prelude and Fugue’, ‘Dambusters March’ by Eric Coates and Addison’s Reach for the Sky.

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall Great British Prom at Blickling Hall

The music will pay tribute to RAF personnel past and present and there will also be an RAF Marham marquee and military vehicles on display.

Servicemen and women from RAF Marham will also perform a poignant Sunset Ceremony with a reading of famous aviation poem ‘High Flight’.

The second half brings a real treat for Last Night of The Proms fans and is bound to stir national pride with concert-goers encouraged to sing-along and wave Union Jack flags.

Expect all your favourite songs as the National Symphony Orchestra perform Rule Britannia, Land of Hope & Glory, Jerusalem and more.

As the sun begins to fade, the AeroSPARX display duo will shoot into the Blickling sky, in a blaze of colour and pyrotechnics for what will be their first-ever dusk performance in Norfolk.

Blickling Proms Blickling Proms

There will also be a spectacular firework display over the lake to end the evening (ground condition permitting).

Organiser Lisa Ward said: “This year’s programme is going to be amazing celebrating the RAF Centenary and we’re honoured to have serving personnel here with their families.

“It’s going to be full of poignant moments and I think the Blickling crowd will love it!”

What are the timings for The Great British Prom?

The concert will pay tribute to RAF servicemen and women past and present The concert will pay tribute to RAF servicemen and women past and present

4pm - Car parks open

5pm - Gates open

7.30pm - The unmistakable sound of the Roll-Royce Spitfire will start the first half as we celebrate those magnificent men in their flying machines!

8.30pm –Interval

10pm - concert finishes

There will be a spectacular firework display over the lake to end the evening There will be a spectacular firework display over the lake to end the evening

Who are the musicians taking part?

The National Symphony Orchestra - One of the longest established (1940s) and most versatile professional orchestras working in Great Britain today.

It has a firmly established national and international reputation, successfully performing and recording for audiences in a dynamic range of genres including classical, film and TV.

Anthony Inglis - One of the busiest international conductors, will conduct the orchestra. He is Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra, music director for the Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins and music supervisor/onsultant to Phantom of the Opera in London.

In over 200 conducting performances, it is reckoned there is no featured artist who has appeared more often at London’s Royal Albert Hall than Anthony Inglis.

Cranwell Military Wives Choir -Formed in 2012, currently has 30 members and is part of the Military Wives Choir Foundation.

They welcome anyone with a military connection and their ethos is to sing, share and support.

Many of their husbands are serving away from home, so by having the choir network, they have constant support from and friendships with other ladies who understand.

Is there parking and what food and drink is available?

As well as free parking, guests at the Great British Prom can bring their own picnics and Champagne to celebrate RAF 100 in style.

If you’d rather save the hassle, there will be plenty of food and drink choices on site including gourmet burgers, pudding and prosecco and Thai street food which will open from 5pm.

Make sure to dress to impress as there will be a magnum of Champagne on offer for the best fancy dress costume.

How much do tickets cost and how can I purchase them?

Adult tickets cost £37.50 and children (aged 5-16) cost £17.50.

For full event details and tickets visit the website or call the event box office on 01283 841601.