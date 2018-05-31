Search

Widower raises £50,000 for Norfolk hospital in just five years

PUBLISHED: 10:11 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 19 August 2018

Gavin English presents his latest donation for QEH cancer care and treatment. Picture: Courtesy of the QEH

A champion fundraiser for a Norfolk hospital has smashed through the £50,000 mark – in less than five years.

Gavin English, 81, from Docking, has been raising money for the cancer care and treatment fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since 2013.

The inspiration for his fundraising came from the care his wife of 56 years Frances received for lung cancer before she died in September 2013, aged 77.

“I get a lot out of it – I find it very rewarding,” he said.

On Tuesday, August 14, Mr English handed over £8,670 – raised just since March via car boot sales in and collections at supermarkets in and around King’s Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham and Fakenham.

“The staff are angels dressed as doctors and nurses,” he added. “I was told that Frances might only survive a few weeks but those weeks turned into 15 months. Every day is precious.”

