Norfolk open gardens offer plenty for visitors

This garden in North Elmham will be open later in the year. Pictures: NGS Archant

From exotic annuals to rich autumn colours and fine topiary, some of Norfolk’s most beautiful gardens will be open later this year.

East Ruston Old Vicarage, which opens on Saturday, October 13, is a perennial favourite for visitors and always has a lot to see from exotic plantings to a desert wash and water features.

On Sunday, October 14, Silverstone Farm at North Elmham opens for the first time for the Norfolk National Garden Scheme (NGS) and belongs to George Carter, one of Britain’s finest garden designers. The two acres of gardens feature a series of interconnecting rooms in a simple palette of evergreens and deciduous trees and shrubs.

The final garden of this year’s NGS is The Barn at Framingham Earl, which is a 14-hectare arboretum full of autumn colour and fantastic views towards Norwich and Yarmouth. Watch out for the wildlife on two large ponds and a surprising carving in the woods.