Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk open gardens offer plenty for visitors

27 August, 2018 - 15:33
This garden in North Elmham will be open later in the year. Pictures: NGS

This garden in North Elmham will be open later in the year. Pictures: NGS

Archant

From exotic annuals to rich autumn colours and fine topiary, some of Norfolk’s most beautiful gardens will be open later this year.

East Ruston Old Vicarage, which opens on Saturday, October 13, is a perennial favourite for visitors and always has a lot to see from exotic plantings to a desert wash and water features.

On Sunday, October 14, Silverstone Farm at North Elmham opens for the first time for the Norfolk National Garden Scheme (NGS) and belongs to George Carter, one of Britain’s finest garden designers. The two acres of gardens feature a series of interconnecting rooms in a simple palette of evergreens and deciduous trees and shrubs.

The final garden of this year’s NGS is The Barn at Framingham Earl, which is a 14-hectare arboretum full of autumn colour and fantastic views towards Norwich and Yarmouth. Watch out for the wildlife on two large ponds and a surprising carving in the woods.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Norwich Greggs is to close, but will be re-opening just a stone's throw away. Pic: PA Wire

Norfolk pie and mash shop to serve up cockney classics

Jon and Maria Munford who are opening a pie and mash shop in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless teen who had been raped didn’t get help from council for months

The teenager was not offered suitable accommodation until a solicitor threatened the council with legal action. File photo posed by model: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated: Sushi and sake festival organisers respond to complaints about Norwich event

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Is this the strangest blind date ever? Norfolk’s female tank travels to meet her man

Norfolk Tank Museum’s Deborah, left, with Big Brute. Both are First World War MK IV tanks. Picture: Norfolk Tank Museum

Step back in time to the 1960s at signal box at Cromer train station

Visitors can look inside Cromer railway's former signal box during the Heritage Opens Day event. Picture: Archant

Video: Daniel Farke reveals Norwich City’s transfer strategy ahead of deadline day

Getting Ben Godfrey into Norwich City's first team is a more pressing topic than a late transfer foray for Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported

The ambulance was parked in Co-Operative Street, where the incident is believed to have occurred. Pictures: David Bale

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast