Garden photography exhibition to celebrate Norfolk garden designer

Sheringham Park, where the photography competition will be held this year. Photo: Justin Minns, National Trust © Justin Minns

A photography exhibition at a north Norfolk park will pay tribute to the Aylsham designer who created it.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overall winner this year was Marcio Cabralin, who got up early to capture his image, titled Cerrado Sunrise, of an endemic South American plant in Brazil, lit up by the rising sun. Photo: Marcio Cabral Overall winner this year was Marcio Cabralin, who got up early to capture his image, titled Cerrado Sunrise, of an endemic South American plant in Brazil, lit up by the rising sun. Photo: Marcio Cabral

The International Photographer of the Year exhibition, at Sheringham Park will feature images celebrating the landscape designer, Humphry Repton, as part of his bicentenary.

The exhibition, held in the Bower Garden, will display for the first time images of gardens the Norwich-educated designer created more than two centuries ago.

The winning entry was taken by Simon Lea at Warley Woods in the West Midlands, while Sheringham Park, Repton’s favourite work, features amongst the finalists.

Malcolm Fisher, visitor experience manager at Sheringham Park, said: “We’re so excited to see the Repton category on display.

A design from Repton's red book at Sheringham Park showing some country walkers and an artist seated at his easel. Photo: supplied by National Trust Images A design from Repton's red book at Sheringham Park showing some country walkers and an artist seated at his easel. Photo: supplied by National Trust Images

“As a great artist himself, I’m sure Repton would have been pleased to see his work captured in this way.”

The free exhibition will run at the park from September 1 to October 28, dawn to dusk.

Chris Herring's image of Thornham in Norfolk, titled Thornham Dawn, was a runner up in the Breathing Spaces category. Photo: Chris Herring Chris Herring's image of Thornham in Norfolk, titled Thornham Dawn, was a runner up in the Breathing Spaces category. Photo: Chris Herring

The temple at Sheringham Park, which was designed by Humphry Repton. Photo: supplied by National Trust The temple at Sheringham Park, which was designed by Humphry Repton. Photo: supplied by National Trust