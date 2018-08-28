Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Garden photography exhibition to celebrate Norfolk garden designer

PUBLISHED: 10:31 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 August 2018

Sheringham Park, where the photography competition will be held this year. Photo: Justin Minns, National Trust

Sheringham Park, where the photography competition will be held this year. Photo: Justin Minns, National Trust

© Justin Minns

A photography exhibition at a north Norfolk park will pay tribute to the Aylsham designer who created it.

Overall winner this year was Marcio Cabralin, who got up early to capture his image, titled Cerrado Sunrise, of an endemic South American plant in Brazil, lit up by the rising sun. Photo: Marcio CabralOverall winner this year was Marcio Cabralin, who got up early to capture his image, titled Cerrado Sunrise, of an endemic South American plant in Brazil, lit up by the rising sun. Photo: Marcio Cabral

The International Photographer of the Year exhibition, at Sheringham Park will feature images celebrating the landscape designer, Humphry Repton, as part of his bicentenary.

The exhibition, held in the Bower Garden, will display for the first time images of gardens the Norwich-educated designer created more than two centuries ago.

The winning entry was taken by Simon Lea at Warley Woods in the West Midlands, while Sheringham Park, Repton’s favourite work, features amongst the finalists.

Malcolm Fisher, visitor experience manager at Sheringham Park, said: “We’re so excited to see the Repton category on display.

A design from Repton's red book at Sheringham Park showing some country walkers and an artist seated at his easel. Photo: supplied by National Trust ImagesA design from Repton's red book at Sheringham Park showing some country walkers and an artist seated at his easel. Photo: supplied by National Trust Images

“As a great artist himself, I’m sure Repton would have been pleased to see his work captured in this way.”

The free exhibition will run at the park from September 1 to October 28, dawn to dusk.

Chris Herring's image of Thornham in Norfolk, titled Thornham Dawn, was a runner up in the Breathing Spaces category. Photo: Chris HerringChris Herring's image of Thornham in Norfolk, titled Thornham Dawn, was a runner up in the Breathing Spaces category. Photo: Chris Herring

The temple at Sheringham Park, which was designed by Humphry Repton. Photo: supplied by National TrustThe temple at Sheringham Park, which was designed by Humphry Repton. Photo: supplied by National Trust

The Last Rays of Sun was the winning entry in the Humphry Repton category, taken by Simon Lea, at Warley Woods in the West Midlands. Photo: Simon LeaThe Last Rays of Sun was the winning entry in the Humphry Repton category, taken by Simon Lea, at Warley Woods in the West Midlands. Photo: Simon Lea

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast