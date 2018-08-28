Garden photography exhibition to celebrate Norfolk garden designer
PUBLISHED: 10:31 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 August 2018
© Justin Minns
A photography exhibition at a north Norfolk park will pay tribute to the Aylsham designer who created it.
The International Photographer of the Year exhibition, at Sheringham Park will feature images celebrating the landscape designer, Humphry Repton, as part of his bicentenary.
The exhibition, held in the Bower Garden, will display for the first time images of gardens the Norwich-educated designer created more than two centuries ago.
The winning entry was taken by Simon Lea at Warley Woods in the West Midlands, while Sheringham Park, Repton’s favourite work, features amongst the finalists.
Malcolm Fisher, visitor experience manager at Sheringham Park, said: “We’re so excited to see the Repton category on display.
“As a great artist himself, I’m sure Repton would have been pleased to see his work captured in this way.”
The free exhibition will run at the park from September 1 to October 28, dawn to dusk.