Wells gallery to welcome change in season with Autumn Colours exhibition

Gallery Plus in Wells will celebrate the change in season with a month-long exhibition exploring the beauty of autumn. Photo: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

A Wells art gallery will celebrate the change in season with a month-long exhibition exploring the beauty of autumn.

Light Study 2 and Urban Monsoon. Bullseye Cast Glass by Jade Pinnell. Photo: supplied by Gallery Plus Light Study 2 and Urban Monsoon. Bullseye Cast Glass by Jade Pinnell. Photo: supplied by Gallery Plus

Gallery Plus, on Warham Road, will open its doors for the colourful exhibit titled ‘Autumn Colours’ from Tuesday, September 18 to Friday, October 19.

Works on display will include original paintings, prints, glasswear, sculpture, ceramics, and jewellery.

Gallery owners Trevor and Jo Woods said: “We pride ourselves on our friendly welcome and relaxed atmosphere, with an unpressured approach, which has proved popular with our returning customers.”

Artist Jade Pinnell, who created Cast Glass, one of the works in the exhibition, added: “I am inspired by my ever-changing surroundings and I am fascinated with how natural light interacts and contrasts with man-made environments.

The gallery, which includes a studio, is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.