Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wells gallery to welcome change in season with Autumn Colours exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 02 September 2018

Gallery Plus in Wells will celebrate the change in season with a month-long exhibition exploring the beauty of autumn. Photo: Ian Burt

Gallery Plus in Wells will celebrate the change in season with a month-long exhibition exploring the beauty of autumn. Photo: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

A Wells art gallery will celebrate the change in season with a month-long exhibition exploring the beauty of autumn.

Light Study 2 and Urban Monsoon. Bullseye Cast Glass by Jade Pinnell. Photo: supplied by Gallery PlusLight Study 2 and Urban Monsoon. Bullseye Cast Glass by Jade Pinnell. Photo: supplied by Gallery Plus

Gallery Plus, on Warham Road, will open its doors for the colourful exhibit titled ‘Autumn Colours’ from Tuesday, September 18 to Friday, October 19.

Works on display will include original paintings, prints, glasswear, sculpture, ceramics, and jewellery.

Gallery owners Trevor and Jo Woods said: “We pride ourselves on our friendly welcome and relaxed atmosphere, with an unpressured approach, which has proved popular with our returning customers.”

Artist Jade Pinnell, who created Cast Glass, one of the works in the exhibition, added: “I am inspired by my ever-changing surroundings and I am fascinated with how natural light interacts and contrasts with man-made environments.

The gallery, which includes a studio, is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Most Read

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Video: No complaints from Daniel Farke after derby day deadlock

Moritz Leitner earned Norwich City a point at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast