Funds raised at successful Beccles and Southwold RAFA Wings Appeal collection

PUBLISHED: 15:09 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 14 August 2018

The RAFA branch president Brian Vousden accepts the cake on behalf of the branch. Picture: RAFA Beccles and Southwold

The RAFA branch president Brian Vousden accepts the cake on behalf of the branch. Picture: RAFA Beccles and Southwold

The local branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) held a Wings Appeal collection at the Morrisons store in Beccles at the weekend.

The Beccles and Southwold RAFA branch collected in store on Saturday, August 11.

In addition to providing the opportunity to raise funds for RAF serving and veteran personnel and their families who find themselves in difficult circumstances, Morrisons’ staff also donated an iced cake, prepared by the store staff, to celebrate the 100 years centenary of the Royal Air Force. Proceeds from the sale of the cake will be added to the amounts collected on the day and forwarded to RAFA central office welfare.

A RAFA spokesman said: “We extend our sincere thanks to the store staff and all the generous store customers who supported our aims. Our next collection is on Saturday, August 18 all day at The Pier, Southwold.

“All are welcome.”

