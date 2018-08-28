Search

Fundraising campaign launched to help scout group which suffered a £10,000 theft

PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:48 05 September 2018

From left to right. Back: Jo Goldbold, Clare Elphick, Joy Grieve, Mary Snow, and Gunta Vorobeja. Front: Troy Godblod, Luke Godblod, Sam Elphick, Rufus Grieve-Watson, Lukass Noreika. Picture: Neil Didsbury

From left to right. Back: Jo Goldbold, Clare Elphick, Joy Grieve, Mary Snow, and Gunta Vorobeja. Front: Troy Godblod, Luke Godblod, Sam Elphick, Rufus Grieve-Watson, Lukass Noreika. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A fundraising campaign has been launched after more than £10,000 worth of kit was stolen from a scout hut.

Archery equipment including 22 bows, 200 arrows and seven tents had been stolen from the 2nd Beccles Scout Group hut, with stationery cupboards also ransacked.

Martin Grove, who is an emergency medical technician for the ambulance service and an on-call firefighter, has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help replace some of the stolen equipment in time for the group’s next camp in two weeks time.

Mr Grove, who’s two sons, Jan, 12, and Ethan, 10, are members of the troop, has been helping out with the scouts for six years.

For him, the theft has stolen experiences and enjoyment from the children involved, not just the equipment itself.

Martin Grove and his two sons, Ethan and Jan, who are both part of 2nd Beccles Scouts. Picture: Martin Grove

He said: “My kids use that equipment and the main thing is that these people who regularly do scouts and explorers give their extra time and it really does help mould these children.

“They are being influenced so much by the internet and TV that they lose touch with the outdoors and it is really important that kids do stuff like this.”

He added: “It is not just stealing from the scouts in general, it is what they have taken from kids when the stuff has gone missing.”

The campaign is currently aiming to raise £2,000 for the group, an amount that Mr Grove hopes will cover some of the costs of replacing the equipment and the costs of the next camp.

From left to right. Back: Jo Goldbold, Clare Elphick, Joy Grieve, Mary Snow, and Gunta Vorobeja. Front: Troy Godblod, Luke Godblod, Sam Elphick, Rufus Grieve-Watson, Lukass Noreika. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Grove said: “My appeal to people is really just to donate anything, every little helps. Whatever it is, a pound, two pounds, there is so much fundraising going on already to develop the scout hut.

“It is very tired and plans are to develop the area and money is being used to develop it and this is just a major setback.”

He added: “Anything will help in either replacing stuff that has been stolen or developing the kids by developing the scout hut and the facilities for them.”

You can donate to the campaign by visiting the Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/2ndbeccles

