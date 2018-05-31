Search

Amazing turnout praised as funds are raised for library

PUBLISHED: 17:17 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 13 August 2018

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A fundraising book sale has helped to boost a popular library.

The Friends of Southwold Library (FoSL) organised a book stall outside the former Lloyds Bank in Southwold – and an amazing turnout of people saw more than £115 raised.

A spokesman said: “The Friends of Southwold Library would like to thank all of those who attended, helped at or donated to their book stall on Saturday, August 4 outside what was Lloyds Bank, Southwold.

“Library manager, Charlotte Clark was impressed by the sheer number of people who patronised the stall, buying seven boxes worth of books and taking £116.79.”

The Friends of Southwold Library (FoSL) will be holding a big book sale over two days next month at the Scout Hall at Mights Road in Southwold.

The spokesman said: “The Friends’ next book sale is a two day spectacular on Saturday and Sunday September 15/16 from 10am to 4pm at the Scout Hall, with over 200 boxes worth of books for sale including fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.”

