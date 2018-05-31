Search

Fundraiser completes 100 mile charity walk for Dementia UK in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 16:08 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 August 2018

Nigel Jeavons, right, and his friend Peter Lavaff at the end of their journey on Cromer Pier. Photo: John Haschak

Nigel Jeavons, right, and his friend Peter Lavaff at the end of their journey on Cromer Pier. Photo: John Haschak

A tired fundraiser is looking forward to putting his feet up after walking almost 100 miles in just five days.

Nigel Jeavons, right, and his friend Peter Lavaff at the end of their journey on Cromer Pier. Photo: John Haschak

Nigel Jeavons finished his epic journey on Friday, August 24, in Cromer after tackling the Peddars Way and the National Coastal Path in aid of charity Dementia UK.

Mr Jeavons, who works for Hughes Electrical in Hunstanton, lost his mother to the illness a few years ago.

He walked up to 20 miles a day, supported by colleagues, including his area manager, and two close friends.

Mr Jeavons said: “Dementia UK is very special to me and I hope to have raised over £1,000 when the money is in.”

“The last five days have been challenging and I am really thankful to my colleagues who gave up their time to support me each and every step of the way.”

Barclays, in Hunstanton, also agreed to match up to £500 of funds for the charity.

Donations towards Mr Jeavons’ total can be made at: www.gofundme.com/peddars -way-100-miles

