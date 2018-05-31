Search


Hundreds enjoy activities and performances galore at Lions charity gala day

PUBLISHED: 14:08 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 29 August 2018

The Lions team manning the refreshment tent. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Fine bank holiday weather and fun for all the family attracted hundreds of people to the annual Lowestoft Lions Charity Gala Day.

Action from the Maiden in Distress boat race. Picture: Mick HowesAction from the Maiden in Distress boat race. Picture: Mick Howes

The packed programme of entertainment, organised by Lowestoft Lions and taking place at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, was enjoyed by large crowds and hailed a success.

Fireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesFireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

Among the activities and performances on show was the Vander Brothers who headlined the day, performing death defying stunts on both the inside and outside of a giant rotating space wheel.

Fireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesFireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

Other performers in the arena included the Waggy Tails Dog Agility Display Team, Phoenix Karate, the talented youngsters from the Venue of Performing Arts and a late addition of four exciting wrestling bouts.

Buster James Band. Picture: Mick HowesBuster James Band. Picture: Mick Howes

On the water, the annual Maiden in Distress competition saw crews paddling their hand-built boats on the broad to rescue a stranded damsel, with the Blunderboat team again taking the trophy for fastest rescue.

Dancers from the Venue of the Performing Arts. Picture: Mick HowesDancers from the Venue of the Performing Arts. Picture: Mick Howes

Powerboat racing followed with members of Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club showcasing their skills on the water.

Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesOulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

Live music was performed throughout the day as the Lowestoft Signing Choir, the Oulton Broads harmony group, and Bellatonic acapella singers entertaining the crows.

World Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesWorld Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

The Buster James Band and their support group Stone Cold Sober rocked the park into the evening.

World Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesWorld Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

It wasn’t just fun for adults, the children’s play area proved popular with Steff and her cheeky monkey puppets and Professor Jingles’ Punch and Judy show.

World Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesWorld Association of Wrestling at Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

Sylvia and Russell Clarke gave a rousing final performance with their K-Syl-R Roadshow as they ended their 40 year career in children’s entertainment, with a special certificate of appreciation presented by Lion president Michael Cook.

Vander Brothers Super Heroes stunt team performing. Picture: Mick HowesVander Brothers Super Heroes stunt team performing. Picture: Mick Howes

A special firework display lit up the sky to round out the day in spectacular fashion, provided a perfect end to a fun-filled day.

Waggy Tails Dog Display Team. Picture: Mick HowesWaggy Tails Dog Display Team. Picture: Mick Howes

Event organiser for the Lowestoft Lions, Trevor Waters, said: “The weather has been kind and we have had a good crowd of people in the park.

There was fun for all the family at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick HowesThere was fun for all the family at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

“All in all it has been a great success, and it makes all our efforts worthwhile and the funds raised allow us to continue providing help to deserving causes and to the less fortunate.”

A crew in fancy dress for the Maiden in Distress boat race. Picture: Mick HowesA crew in fancy dress for the Maiden in Distress boat race. Picture: Mick Howes

The winners of the Maiden in Distress boat race, Blunderboat. Picture: Mick HowesThe winners of the Maiden in Distress boat race, Blunderboat. Picture: Mick Howes

