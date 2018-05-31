Hundreds enjoy activities and performances galore at Lions charity gala day
PUBLISHED: 14:08 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 29 August 2018
Fine bank holiday weather and fun for all the family attracted hundreds of people to the annual Lowestoft Lions Charity Gala Day.
The packed programme of entertainment, organised by Lowestoft Lions and taking place at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, was enjoyed by large crowds and hailed a success.
Among the activities and performances on show was the Vander Brothers who headlined the day, performing death defying stunts on both the inside and outside of a giant rotating space wheel.
Other performers in the arena included the Waggy Tails Dog Agility Display Team, Phoenix Karate, the talented youngsters from the Venue of Performing Arts and a late addition of four exciting wrestling bouts.
On the water, the annual Maiden in Distress competition saw crews paddling their hand-built boats on the broad to rescue a stranded damsel, with the Blunderboat team again taking the trophy for fastest rescue.
Powerboat racing followed with members of Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club showcasing their skills on the water.
Live music was performed throughout the day as the Lowestoft Signing Choir, the Oulton Broads harmony group, and Bellatonic acapella singers entertaining the crows.
The Buster James Band and their support group Stone Cold Sober rocked the park into the evening.
It wasn’t just fun for adults, the children’s play area proved popular with Steff and her cheeky monkey puppets and Professor Jingles’ Punch and Judy show.
Sylvia and Russell Clarke gave a rousing final performance with their K-Syl-R Roadshow as they ended their 40 year career in children’s entertainment, with a special certificate of appreciation presented by Lion president Michael Cook.
A special firework display lit up the sky to round out the day in spectacular fashion, provided a perfect end to a fun-filled day.
Event organiser for the Lowestoft Lions, Trevor Waters, said: “The weather has been kind and we have had a good crowd of people in the park.
“All in all it has been a great success, and it makes all our efforts worthwhile and the funds raised allow us to continue providing help to deserving causes and to the less fortunate.”