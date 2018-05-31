Fun day success at flying club

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD Archant

A classic car and plane day at Felthorpe Flying Club raised £1,609 for Norfolk’s MS Therapy Centre.

More than 200 people were at the event on Sunday, August 5 to admire vintage aircraft and vehicles from the Cromer Classic Cars and the North Norfolk Morris Minor Club.

Among the highlights was a newly-built copy of First World War ace the Red Baron’s bright red triplane.

Some visitors also had the chance to take a flight in one of the aircraft.

June Collingwood, MS Therapy Centre fundraiser, said the day was a big success.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the event, particularly Bobby Gotts and the members of Felthorpe Flying Group, whose unstinting help to ensure the event’s success, is immensely appreciated.” She said money raised would: “make a tremendous contribution towards the continuity of the services, therapies and help given to people in Norfolk with neurological conditions who visit the centre.”