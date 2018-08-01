Video

Youngsters enjoy Friends of Plantation Wood fun day in King’s Lynn

Friends of Plantation Wood hold a Playday scheme. Chloe Moore-Burgess Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

Youngsters enjoyed a day of crafts and activities in a community woodland.

The Friends of Plantation Wood, in King’s Lynn, laid on fun and games in the green space they have been restoring and looking after since 2011.

Secretary Nicola Marray-Woods said: “We had about 64 along, so a reasonable turn-out. We had more children than adults, from tiny babies to 16-year-olds.

“We had face painting, we had a corner for doing footprint butterflies, board games, we had an area for making clay faces on trees, bug hunts - it was really nice, everyone got stuck in.”

the next activity planned is a Gruffalo hunt during the October half-term holiday.

The group also holds regular clean ups, to keep the wood off Gaywood Parkway looking spick and span.

Before it was formed, the site was plagued by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

