Harry Potter-themed open day to be held at owl sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 14:31 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 24 August 2018

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: James Bass

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: James Bass

They might not carry messages as owls do in the famous novels - but visitors can still marvel at the most stunning feathered creatures during a sanctuary’s special Harry Potter day.

An owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: SONYA DUNCANAn owl at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fritton Owl Sanctuary, near Lowestoft, is holding the open day on Saturday, August 25 from 10am.

There will be magically-themed music and food at the event, where people are being encouraged to dress up in costume as their favourite characters.

Fritton Owl Sanctuary was set up in 2013 with the aim to give a home to as many unwanted capitive bred owls as possible.

It also takes in injured wild native owls and rehabilitates them, so they can be released back into the wild.

The sanctuary says it has managed to release a satisfactory number of owls into the wild during its five years of opening and and currently homes more than 20 owls in the sanctuary for lots of different reasons.

“We feel we have made an impact by saving these beautiful birds and we look forward for the coming years,” the sanctuary says on its website.

