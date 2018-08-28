Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Friends to take on marathon cycling challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:01 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 04 September 2018

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy

Archant

Two men are tackling nearly 1,000 miles of hills, mountains, and roads to raise money for charity.

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David OveryDavid Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy

Darren Peck, 35, a project engineer from Lowestoft, and Dave Overy, 35, a mechanic, from Lowestoft, are taking on one of the biggest challenges around for cyclists in the UK.

The friends will cycle the 980 miles, through rolling fields, ski resorts on the Scottish highlands, and long winding country roads, from Land’s End to John O’Groats over the space on nine days.

Mr Peck will be raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) after the loss of his mother-in-law, Linda Tipping, who had suffered from the condition.

He said: “Motor Neurone Disease is truly as horrible as they all say and it has been hard for all close to Linda.

“It is pretty horrific as a lot of people tell you. I know that Linda did a few charity events for MNDA and she wanted to give a little bit back and I wanted to continue that.”

The challenge of cycling the length of the country, however, is one that is slightly intimidating, especially given the scale of some of the climbs in the Cairngorms.

Mr Peck said: “It is the nine consecutive days and where we live is probably the flattest place in the country and trying to train for the hills in the Cairngorms and the south coast has been difficult.

“I am not really looking forward to sleeping in a tent every night either.”

Mr Overy, who is doing the challenge alongside Mr Peck and raising money for the Cavernoma Alliance, a brain condition his eight-year-old daughter suffers from, said the challenge of nine days straight will be incredibly tough.

He said: “When my daughter Poppy was 18 months old she started having vacant moments and she had a few fits and that was the first we knew of the cavernomas.

“A lot of people have them but they don’t know about it until they play up.”

He added: “To cycle back to back for nine days is going to be a heck of a challenge.

“When we finish Darren and I are going into Aberdeen for a few drinks, but we probably will just collapse and fall asleep!”

You can donate to Mr Peck’s JustGiving page by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-peck3, and Mr Overy’s campaign by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DavidOvery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

3,000 litres of alcohol seized in King’s Lynn

Alcohol seized from King's Lynn by HMRC. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Will you steam ahead or scream the night away? Halloween event on heritage railway set to terrify on Horror Train

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Love Island’s Sam and Georgia spotted at Norwich bar

Georgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop Gardens

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast