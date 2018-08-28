Friends to take on marathon cycling challenge for charity

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy Archant

Two men are tackling nearly 1,000 miles of hills, mountains, and roads to raise money for charity.

Darren Peck, 35, a project engineer from Lowestoft, and Dave Overy, 35, a mechanic, from Lowestoft, are taking on one of the biggest challenges around for cyclists in the UK.

The friends will cycle the 980 miles, through rolling fields, ski resorts on the Scottish highlands, and long winding country roads, from Land’s End to John O’Groats over the space on nine days.

Mr Peck will be raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) after the loss of his mother-in-law, Linda Tipping, who had suffered from the condition.

He said: “Motor Neurone Disease is truly as horrible as they all say and it has been hard for all close to Linda.

“It is pretty horrific as a lot of people tell you. I know that Linda did a few charity events for MNDA and she wanted to give a little bit back and I wanted to continue that.”

The challenge of cycling the length of the country, however, is one that is slightly intimidating, especially given the scale of some of the climbs in the Cairngorms.

Mr Peck said: “It is the nine consecutive days and where we live is probably the flattest place in the country and trying to train for the hills in the Cairngorms and the south coast has been difficult.

“I am not really looking forward to sleeping in a tent every night either.”

Mr Overy, who is doing the challenge alongside Mr Peck and raising money for the Cavernoma Alliance, a brain condition his eight-year-old daughter suffers from, said the challenge of nine days straight will be incredibly tough.

He said: “When my daughter Poppy was 18 months old she started having vacant moments and she had a few fits and that was the first we knew of the cavernomas.

“A lot of people have them but they don’t know about it until they play up.”

He added: “To cycle back to back for nine days is going to be a heck of a challenge.

“When we finish Darren and I are going into Aberdeen for a few drinks, but we probably will just collapse and fall asleep!”

You can donate to Mr Peck’s JustGiving page by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-peck3, and Mr Overy’s campaign by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DavidOvery.