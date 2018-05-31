Free information event for elderly residents

Lowestoft Community Church. Picture: Google Archant

Elderly residents are invited to a free information event about services, clubs and activities in the local area.

The Lowestoft Ageing Well Fair takes place at the Lowestoft Community Church on Tuesday, September 11, and is organised by Lowestoft Rising in partnership with local councils.

The drop-in event will offer residents over the age of 50 the chance to meet local groups and organisations who provide a range of support, information and activities.

Phil Aves, change manager for Lowestoft Rising, said: “Attendees can find out more about the wide range of support and activities which are available to them locally and we look forward to seeing lots of people there.”

Residents can dro in to the church any time between 2pm and 6.30pm with free refreshments, NHS health checks with OneLife Suffolk, and benefits and pensions advice from JobCentre Plus.

Free transport is also available, provided BACT Community Transport. For more information, email katherine.mcnamara@suffolk.gov.uk.