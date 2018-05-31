Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four months to go until EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney ceremony

PUBLISHED: 08:10 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 04 August 2018

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

It is now four months until the ceremony celebrating the region’s unsung heroes starts, and just three months until the applications close.

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Nick Webb presents the Outsanding Sporting Achievement of the Year Award to Serena Grace. Picture: Nick ButcherEastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Nick Webb presents the Outsanding Sporting Achievement of the Year Award to Serena Grace. Picture: Nick Butcher

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney is the annual opportunity to nominate family, friends, colleagues, or anyone else you know who has gone above and beyond.

More than 10 categories encompass a variety of achievements.

Last year outstanding sporting achievement of the year was won by Serena Grace, who was just 14 at the time.

The Notre Dame High School pupil, from Horseford, has competed in county, regional and national level athletics, and has her sights set high for her future.

Serena Grace athletics pic. Photo: Serena GraceSerena Grace athletics pic. Photo: Serena Grace

The three-time county champion hopes to go to university when she leaves Notre Dame, and one day even compete in the Olympics.

Now 15, Serena said: “When I won the award I was really shocked. It was an amazing experience, and it’s been very beneficial to me.

“My favourite is the 100 metre sprint, I just love the adrenaline and the suspense.”

Serena’s mum, Vanessa Butcher said: “When she got the award it was completely exhilarating.”

This year’s awards will be held at The Halls on St Andrew’s Street in Norwich on December 5, and will feature a new category, inspirational person of the  year.

The application deadline is October 30 and the judging process will take place throughout November.

Mick Parker, organiser of the awards, said: “We’ve had hundreds of nominations for the most amazing people who reflect what a wonderful county this is.

“We’d encourage people to enter what will be the most stunning and emotional awards yet.”

Categories that nominations can be made for are:

Carer of the year, young  person of the year, outstanding sporting achievement,  community group or champion, hospital/ambulance hero/heroine, team of the year, search and rescue person of the year, outstanding bravery of the year, fire service person of the year, volunteer of the year, unsung hero/heroine, inspirational person of the year, and police person of the year.

To find out more about Stars 2018 and to make nominations visit www.edp24.co.uk/home/stars

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast