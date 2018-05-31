CARLFest proves a hit with music fans in Lowestoft’s Mariners Rest pub

A four day music festival in memory of a Lowestoft man who lost his life to cancer is pulling the crowds at a Lowestoft pub.

CARLFest is being staged at the Mariners Rest in Rotterdam Road and runs until Monday night.

The event is part of the Care and Real Lovin’s charitable foundation, which was set up by pub regular Dean ‘Carl’ Lawson in March 2012.

Mr Lawson died in the same year and his cause has gone on to raise and donate more than £23,000 to help people who face financial difficulty due to illness.

It is the seventh fundraising CARLFest and it is seeing more than 25 live music acts perform, as well as family entertainment, a barbecue and a charity raffle.

Darren Steger-Lewis, one of the organisers, said Saturday had been a massive success and the pub’s garden was full of people enjoying the music and family fun.

CARLFest runs until 11pm tonight and is on 1pm to 11pm on Sunday and 2pm to 11pm on Monday.