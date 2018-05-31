Former players sought for reunion as rugby club marks 60 years

Diss RFC players old and new are being invited to attend a 60th anniversary reunion lunch. Picture: John Bulloch John Bulloch

Players and staff from all eras are being invited to attend a special reunion lunch as part of the 60th anniversary of Diss Rugby Club.

Diss RFC players and officials celebrate after their final league game last season. Picture: Diss RFC Diss RFC players and officials celebrate after their final league game last season. Picture: Diss RFC

The club’s forthcoming match against Eton Manor on September 22 has been chosen as this year’s reunion day, an event that is likely to be extra special this year as they celebrate the anniversary.

Club volunteer Norman Potter said: “As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations our home league match against Eton Manor is to be a reunion day. It would be great to see as many former players in attendance as possible, so please get in touch with some of your old team mates and encourage them to visit.”

The club, which now plays at Bellrope Lane in Roydon, was formed in 1958 by a small band of enthusiasts who met in the Two Brewers at Diss. The inaugural match was against Norwich City College who had to lend the new team shirts and a player to make up the side.

The lunch can be booked via disslunches@yahoo.com