Former seaside singer scales new heights to help fight against cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:43 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 28 August 2018

Michele Summers soloing in the Cromer Pier Show. Picture: supplied by Richard Batson

A former Cromer summer show star is stepping off a skyscraper to help a charity close to her heart.

Singer Michele Summers appeared in the show four times – in 1988, 92, 96 and 97 – becoming a firm favourite with her versatile mix of show songs, classics, country and light operatics.

She previously played roles in Norwich’s pantomime, having started her career aged 16 on TV’s Black and White Minstrel Show.

Now 65, she lives in the US state of Colorado with husband Dan Woodman, but the couple have retained their home near Cromer.

Last September she was diagnosed with breast cancer and on September 8 she will abseil down the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Denver for the Cancer League of Colorado’s annual fundraising event Over the Edge.

She said: “I am looking forward to it. I like adventure, having skied all my life and enjoyed white water rafting.”

To donate visit www.denverovertheedge.com/michele-woodman/

