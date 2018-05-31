Firefighters called to forest fire off A11

The scene following a fire in Thetford Forest in June. Picture: Forestry Commission Archant

Firefighters have brought a forestry fire off the A11 near Elveden under control.

The blaze was reported at 3.55pm and off the northbound A11 in the Thetford direction.

At 4.25pm the blaze was reported to be under control, with three crews remaining at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said early reports indicate 50sqm of Thetford Forest was alight.

Four crews were on scene and were using jets and the misting unit to bring the fire under control.

Three of the crews were from Suffolk, and one from Norfolk.

A spokesman for the Suffolk emergency services said that it was too early at this time to know what the cause of the fire was.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a forest fire close to Thetford Golf Club earlier today.