Firefighters tackle forestry fire close to golf club

PUBLISHED: 14:54 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 03 August 2018

Firefighters tackling a blaze in Thetford Forest close to Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackling a blaze in Thetford Forest close to Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the forest close to Thetford Golf Club.

Firefighters tackling a blaze in Thetford Forest close to Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were called at 1.05pm today [Friday] to the fire in Thetford Forest, off the B1107 Brandon Road.

1,00sqm of fallen trees and grassland were alight when the first crews arrived at 1.13pm.

Appliances from Thetford, and a support unit, Brandon and Attleborough attended.

Hoses and the misting unit was used to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters have been battling weeks of wildfires and open fires for Norfolk crews, with firefighters facing 163 incidents in one particularly hot weekend alone.

They fought 191 open blazes in the period from June 1 to July 18 - compared to 32 two years earlier.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFSR) have said more than 50pc of the incidents they are attending are either deliberate or careless.

The constant heat led to tinderbox conditions, meaning even small fires spread rapidly, particularly in forestry areas, fields, farmland or heathland.

People are being asked to 999 if they see a fire.

NFRS have asked for people to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts, even when flicking them out of the car, and to consider where they are holding barbecues.

